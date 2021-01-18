Video
Fakhrul terms AL sanctuary for extrajudicial killers, terrorists

Published : Monday, 18 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said, "Terrorism is the main political ideology of the Awami League, that's why the country has become a sanctuary for extrajudicial killers and terrorists."
He has made the allegation at a press conference organized to protest against the killing of BNP-backed commissioner candidate Tarikul Islam of Ward No 6 in Sirajganj municipal elections on Saturday (January 16).
The BNP Secretary General said, "The government wants to perpetuate its illegal power by shedding mass people's blood. The ruling party has turned the country into a death valley," he added.
Mentioning that fair election, tolerance, compassion and kindness are not in the policy of Awami League Fakhrul Islam alleged, Awami League terrorists have killed BNP candidate after losing in the election. This proves that they will not allow minimum practice of democracy in the country."
He alleged that the current government has turned the country into a death valley and said, "The assassins are being encouraged because justice has been taken away from the country and the ruling party has not been brought to justice."
"Not only the political opposition, but also conscientious civil society and intellectuals who speak the truth are being brutally persecuted by the government," Fakhrul  added.



