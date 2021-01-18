C-19: 52 India health workers show adverse reaction

NEW DELHI, Jan 17: One "severe" and 51 "minor" cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported among health workers who were administered the coronavirus vaccine in Indian capital of Delhi on the first day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday, official figures showed.

Against a target of 8,117 health workers to be vaccinated on the first day of the drive in 11 districts of Delhi, a total of 4,319 were administered the vaccine, figures showed. Officials said a few cases of AEFI were observed in some people who were administered the vaccine.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), any untoward medical occurrence which follows immunisation and does not necessarily have a causal relationship with the usage of the vaccine, is known as AEFI.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive hit a bump on the first day due to glitches in an app called Co-Win that is being used to coordinate the campaign, according to several officials involved in the immunisation programme.

Co-Win, developed by the government, is supposed to help by alerting healthcare workers who are first in line to get shots, and by allowing officials monitor and manage the entire drive.

But many health workers, who were to receive the vaccines, did not get the message on Saturday, said a senior official with the health department of the western state of Maharashtra.

"We were planning to vaccinate 28,500 people on Saturday but could do only 18,328 because of glitches in the Co-Win app," the official told Reuters on condition on anonymity as the details are not public yet.

Maharashtra, home to the financial hub of Mumbai, has been hit the hardest by coronavirus among all Indian states.

India was aiming to vaccinate more than 300,000 people on day one, but only 191,181 people were inoculated on Saturday, official data shows.

In the eastern state of Odisha, officials said they were forced to use printouts due to issues with the app. "We also went with our plan B and contacted people to be vaccinated directly offline," Bijay Kumar Mohapatra, Director, Health Services, Odisha, told Reuters.

The Indian government did not respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

"The system performance and speed was improved and is being further optimised," Manohar Agnani, additional secretary, ministry of health and family welfare, said on Saturday.

District officials said most of the persons who developed "minor" AEFI post vaccination complained about dizziness and headache. They will be monitored for a few days to ensure their normal state of health, they said.

In AIIMS here, a security guard who was administered a shot of Covaxin on Saturday was admitted at the hospital after he developed an allergic reaction as part of "severe" adverse events following immunisation. -AFP



