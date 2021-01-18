Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 January, 2021, 4:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

C-19: 52 India health workers show adverse reaction

Published : Monday, 18 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

NEW DELHI, Jan 17:  One "severe" and 51 "minor" cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported among health workers who were administered the coronavirus vaccine in Indian capital of Delhi on the first day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday, official figures showed.
Against a target of 8,117 health workers to be vaccinated on the first day of the drive in 11 districts of Delhi, a total of 4,319 were administered the vaccine, figures showed. Officials said a few cases of AEFI were observed in some people who were administered the vaccine.
According to World Health Organisation (WHO), any untoward medical occurrence which follows immunisation and does not necessarily have a causal relationship with the usage of the vaccine, is known as AEFI.
India's COVID-19 vaccination drive hit a bump on the first day due to glitches in an app called Co-Win that is being used to coordinate the campaign, according to several officials involved in the immunisation programme.
Co-Win, developed by the government, is supposed to help by alerting healthcare workers who are first in line to get shots, and by allowing officials monitor and manage the entire drive.
But many health workers, who were to receive the vaccines, did not get the message on Saturday, said a senior official with the health department of the western state of Maharashtra.
"We were planning to vaccinate 28,500 people on Saturday but could do only 18,328 because of glitches in the Co-Win app," the official told Reuters on condition on anonymity as the details are not public yet.
Maharashtra, home to the financial hub of Mumbai, has been hit the hardest by coronavirus among all Indian states.
India was aiming to vaccinate more than 300,000 people on day one, but only 191,181 people were inoculated on Saturday, official data shows.
In the eastern state of Odisha, officials said they were forced to use printouts due to issues with the app. "We also went with our plan B and contacted people to be vaccinated directly offline," Bijay Kumar Mohapatra, Director, Health Services, Odisha, told Reuters.
The Indian government did not respond to a request for comment on Sunday.
"The system performance and speed was improved and is being further optimised," Manohar Agnani, additional secretary, ministry of health and family welfare, said on Saturday.
District officials said most of the persons who developed "minor" AEFI post vaccination complained about dizziness and headache. They will be monitored for a few days to ensure their normal state of health, they said.
In AIIMS here, a security guard who was administered a shot of Covaxin on Saturday was admitted at the hospital after he developed an allergic reaction as part of "severe" adverse events following immunisation.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fakhrul terms AL sanctuary for extrajudicial killers, terrorists
C-19: 52 India health workers show adverse reaction
DGHS driver Malek to be quizzed by ACC at jail gate today
United Hospital fire compensation order stayed
Husband, co-wife, her brother to hang by the neck till death
Wife commits suicide, poisoned two daughters after huff with husband
Globe Biotech submits protocol for clinical trial of Bangavax
Migrant workers ignored: Speakers


Latest News
Flight carrying Kremlin critic Navalny lands in Moscow
Govt working to send back expats to Bahrain: Foreign ministry
AL snatched victory in municipal polls: BNP
N’ganj mosque blast: 22 accused get bail after surrender
Tigers to wear special jersey in series against West Indies
Windies eying ODI victory to avoid World Cup qualifier
Newcomers keen to cement their place in national cricket team
Municipal councils must focus on increasing income: Tajul
Maximum punishment for accused in Dipon murder trial sought
PM infuses dynamism into film industry: Hasan
Most Read News
UN agency warns of another bad year for airlines
Rohingya repatriation talks: Talks of no implication
It happens in Noakhali again!
Degradation of moral value causes violence
Woman poisons 2 daughters, kills self in Sirajganj
569 infected, 23 die of COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Kakrail mother, son murder: 3 to walk gallows
2 female judges shot dead in Kabul
Bangabandhu Railway Bridge will boost the northern economy
Globe Biotech submits vaccine trial protocol
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft