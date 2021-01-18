Video
Monday, 18 January, 2021
DGHS driver Malek to be quizzed by ACC at jail gate today

Published : Monday, 18 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Staff Correspondent

The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) will question the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) driver Abdul Malek at the jail gate today.
ACC Director (Public Relations) Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya confirmed the information and said, "ACC Assistant Director and Investigating Officer Syed Nazrul Islam would interrogate him at Keraniganj Jail Gate on Monday morning." On September 20 last year members of the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested Malek from his house in Kamarpara area under Turag Police Station in Dhaka.
A foreign pistol, five rounds of bullets, Tk 1.5 lakh worth fake currency, a laptop and a mobile from his possession were seized from him during the arrest.
After arresting him on charges of illegal arms, counterfeit note business, extortion and terrorist activities, RAB says they have found huge assets in name of the class three employee.  After Malek's arrest, the RAB said that two of his seven-storey buildings, a cattle farm and a large amount of money deposited anonymously in various banks were found.
The value of his assets is over one hundred crore taka. RAB primarily assumed that Abdul Malek made the wealth by maintaining good relations with DGHS high officials.


