United Hospital fire compensation order stayed

The Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division on Sunday stayed for eight weeks a High Court directive that ordered the authorities of United Hospital to give Tk 30 lakh each to the families of four victims -- out of five -- who were killed in a fire at its isolation unit on May 27 last year.

Chamber judge Justice Md Nuruzzaman passed the stay order virtually after hearing a petition filed by the United Hospital authorities seeking stay of the HC order

Lawyer Anik R Haque and Hassan MS Azim, appeared for the petitioners while Barrister Mostafizur Rahman Khan represented the United Hospital in the court.

United Hospital's lawyer Mustafizur Rahman Khan told the media that the HC ordered his client to pay Tk 30 lakh initially as compensation before deposing of the ruling.

Earlier, on January 11, the HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam directed the authorities of United Hospital to give Tk 30 lakh each to the families of four victims -- out of five -- who were killed in a fire at its isolation unit on May 27 last year.

The hospital authorities had been directed to pay the money to the victims' families within 15 days after receiving the copy of the HC order.







