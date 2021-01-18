Husband, co-wife, her brother to hang by the neck till death

A Dhaka court on Sunday sentenced three people to death for killing Shamsun Nahar and her son Sajjadul Karim Shaon at their Kakrail residence in the capital in 2017.

The condemned convicts are Shamsun Nahar's husband Abdul Karim, his third wife Sharmin Akter Mukta and Mukta's brother Al-Amin Johny. The court also fined them Tk 20,000 each. The trio was in jail and was produced during the pronouncement of the judgement by Judge Md Rabiul Alam of the Third Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court of Dhaka.

On January 10, the court fixed Sunday for the pronouncement of the judgment in the case after concluding arguments of both the sides. The court examined 17 out of 22 prosecution witnesses.

On November 1 in 2017, 46-year-old Shamsun Nahar and her son Shaon, an A-level student, were murdered at their home at Kakrail in the capital.









