Monday, 18 January, 2021, 4:51 AM
Wife commits suicide, poisoned two daughters after huff with husband

Published : Monday, 18 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Our Correspondent

SIRAJGANJ, Jan 17: After an altercation with her husband, a woman allegedly poisoned her two daughters to death before committing suicide in Shahjadpur upazila of Sirajganj on Sunday afternoon.
Shahjadpur Police Station OC Shahid Mahmud said the incident took place at Islampur Daya village around 3pm.
The deceased are Jahanara Khatu,40, second wife of cloth trader Lal Mia, and daughters Razia Khatun,22, and Laboni,11. Of them, Razia was pregnant. Local sources said Jahanara had an altercation with Lal Mia over his first wife's son this morning.
Following the feud, Lal Mia went out of his house. Later in the afternoon, Jahanara poisoned her two daughters and then took herself.
Meantime, Laboni informed her father over mobile phone that Jahanara forced them to swallow poison and then took herself.
Lal Mia then informed his neighbours about the matter.  On information, neighbours rescued and whisked them off to the Upazila Health Complex where they all were declared dead.


