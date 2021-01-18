Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 January, 2021, 4:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Globe Biotech submits protocol for clinical trial of Bangavax

Published : Monday, 18 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Staff Correspondent

Globe Biotech has submitted the protocol for the clinical trial of their invented coronavirus vaccine. The protocol was submitted to the Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) on Sunday.
Through this, an application was made for the ethical approval or ethical clearance of the clinical trial of the vaccine. Dr Asif Mahmood, Head of Research and Development of Globe Biotech, confirmed the matter. He said, "Globe Biotech's CRO (Clinical Research Organization) has submitted the protocol on behalf of them."
The protocol of clinical trial has been submitted to BMRC in 20 files. The application seeks approval for the first and second trials together.
Globe Biotech officials including Harunur Rashid, Chairman of Globe Pharmaceutical Ltd, came to BMRC around 11:30 pm on Sunday. They submitted an application of about 10,000 pages including the entire protocol and an Assistant Director on behalf of BMRC accepted their application. Dr Asif Mahmood said, "A company called CRO Ltd will carry out the clinical trial on behalf of them and if approved, the trial will be given in a government hospital."
Asif Mahmood also said they will start the human trial as soon as they get the approval of BMRC.
On December 28, Globe Biotech was allowed to produce their vaccine for coronavirus for experimental application.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fakhrul terms AL sanctuary for extrajudicial killers, terrorists
C-19: 52 India health workers show adverse reaction
DGHS driver Malek to be quizzed by ACC at jail gate today
United Hospital fire compensation order stayed
Husband, co-wife, her brother to hang by the neck till death
Wife commits suicide, poisoned two daughters after huff with husband
Globe Biotech submits protocol for clinical trial of Bangavax
Migrant workers ignored: Speakers


Latest News
Flight carrying Kremlin critic Navalny lands in Moscow
Govt working to send back expats to Bahrain: Foreign ministry
AL snatched victory in municipal polls: BNP
N’ganj mosque blast: 22 accused get bail after surrender
Tigers to wear special jersey in series against West Indies
Windies eying ODI victory to avoid World Cup qualifier
Newcomers keen to cement their place in national cricket team
Municipal councils must focus on increasing income: Tajul
Maximum punishment for accused in Dipon murder trial sought
PM infuses dynamism into film industry: Hasan
Most Read News
UN agency warns of another bad year for airlines
Rohingya repatriation talks: Talks of no implication
It happens in Noakhali again!
Degradation of moral value causes violence
Woman poisons 2 daughters, kills self in Sirajganj
569 infected, 23 die of COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Kakrail mother, son murder: 3 to walk gallows
2 female judges shot dead in Kabul
Bangabandhu Railway Bridge will boost the northern economy
Globe Biotech submits vaccine trial protocol
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft