Globe Biotech submits protocol for clinical trial of Bangavax

Globe Biotech has submitted the protocol for the clinical trial of their invented coronavirus vaccine. The protocol was submitted to the Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) on Sunday.

Through this, an application was made for the ethical approval or ethical clearance of the clinical trial of the vaccine. Dr Asif Mahmood, Head of Research and Development of Globe Biotech, confirmed the matter. He said, "Globe Biotech's CRO (Clinical Research Organization) has submitted the protocol on behalf of them."

The protocol of clinical trial has been submitted to BMRC in 20 files. The application seeks approval for the first and second trials together.

Globe Biotech officials including Harunur Rashid, Chairman of Globe Pharmaceutical Ltd, came to BMRC around 11:30 pm on Sunday. They submitted an application of about 10,000 pages including the entire protocol and an Assistant Director on behalf of BMRC accepted their application. Dr Asif Mahmood said, "A company called CRO Ltd will carry out the clinical trial on behalf of them and if approved, the trial will be given in a government hospital."

Asif Mahmood also said they will start the human trial as soon as they get the approval of BMRC.

On December 28, Globe Biotech was allowed to produce their vaccine for coronavirus for experimental application.







