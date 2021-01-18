Video
Migrant workers ignored: Speakers

Published : Monday, 18 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

The migrant workers are among the most affected people in Bangladesh due to the coronavirus pandemic, said speakers at a virtual dialogue on Sunday.
Despite announcement of funds for migrant workers incentives, its dissemination got stuck at the banking level, they said.
Though Probashi Kalyan Bank is assigned for this disbursement, it does not have enough branches throughout the country, they said.
As a result, assigning other banks would accelerate the disbursement process, the speakers said at the dialogue organised by Citizen's Platform for SDGs on Sunday.
Distinguished Fellow of Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Prof Mustafizur Rahman presented the keynote paper in the dialogue titled 'Recent remittance inflow: Where so much money is coming from?.
Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry Anisul Islam Mahmud, Chairman of CPD Prof Rehman Sobhan, Convener of Citizen's Platform Dr. Debapriya Bhattacharya, Chairman of RMMRU Prof Dr Tasneem Siddiqui, and Chairperson of Centre for Non-Resident Bangladeshis (CNRB) M.S. Shekil Chowdhury also spoke on the occasion.
They said an increase in the remittance flow was seen during the latter half of 2020 despite the Covid-19 outbreak and pandemic.
An upward flow was observed despite the predictions of reducing the flows. But, the migrant workers are among the most affected people of Bangladesh due to the pandemic.
Focusing on the source and flow of remittance in the keynote, Prof Mustafizur Rahman showed that most remittances were coming from Saudi Arabia (30 percent) and Malaysia (14.3pc).
He said there were no distinct changes in the sourcing of the countries instead of an increase in cash flow. So, only high number of migrant workers is not the reason for high remittance flow.  The two percent incentives on remittances reduced informal transactions significantly. The outbreak of mobile banking facilities also introduced around three percent incentives.
Anisul Islam Mahmud said the speed and trust ensured by the banks were lacking and hence, it created a dependency on the informal transactions. Announcement of two percent incentives was a good decision and a slight increase in the percentage would be more beneficial in the future.
Rehman Sobhan said talking about migrants and remittances are an old issue. But, we still have not reached any sustainable solution to this issue for a long time.


