Monday, 18 January, 2021
Country to get its first space observatory

Published : Monday, 18 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM

The government is all set to build the "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Space Observatory Centre", the first of its kind in the country, at Bhanga Upazila of Faridpur. The centre is being set up with all modern facilities for observing the space with telescopes at a cost of Tk 213 crores. The project is expected to get approval from the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on January 19.
Eminent writer Professor Zafar Iqbal first brought the idea of setting up a space observatory centre at Bhanga of Faridpur to public attention. He explained that the Equator, the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricon - three imaginary lines that encircle the Earth from East to West - has an intersection point with the four longitudinal lines that encircle the Earth from North to South at Bhanga Upazila of Faridpur, making the spot an ideal location to set up a space observatory.  Following his suggestion, the Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Science and Technology to start preparing the project.
According to the project proposal, the centre will be built on 10 acres of land and will have a 5-storey circular building that will house reflector telescopes. The height of the observatory tower will be kept at 100 metres to commemorate the birth centenary of the father of the nation.     -Agencies


