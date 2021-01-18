Mount ends Chelsea barren run, Leicester up to second



Chelsea's English midfielder Mason Mount (C) turns to celebrate after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Fulham and Chelsea at Craven Cottage in London on January 16, 2021. photo: AFP

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was under pressure after just one win and four defeats in their previous six matches that saw the Blues kick-off at Craven Cottage down in 10th.

But Chelsea got the break they needed when Fulham defender Antonee Robinson was sent off just before half-time for a rash challenge on Cesar Azpilicueta.

Lampard's men laboured to make their numerical advantage count, but England midfielder Mount finally broke the deadlock in the 78th minute when he drilled home from 20 yards.

That was enough to seal Chelsea's first league victory since they beat West Ham just before Christmas and climb up to seventh.

"Of course it feels good to get a win, it has not been easy with the league form recently and you have to break the duck," Lampard said.

"I trust the quality of the players. There was a feeling we would get a goal because the pressure was constant. It was about staying patient with our passing and I think we did."

Fulham remain in the relegation zone after their first defeat in six league games.

Next up for Chelsea is a trip to Leicester on Tuesday with the Foxes enjoying another successful season under Brendan Rodgers.

Leicester closed to within a point of Manchester United at the top ahead of the Red Devils' blockbuster clash with champions Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

One moment of magic from Maddison made the difference against Southampton as he smashed high into the roof of the net from a narrow angle on 37 minutes.

