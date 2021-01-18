Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 January, 2021, 4:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Mount ends Chelsea barren run, Leicester up to second

Published : Monday, 18 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Chelsea's English midfielder Mason Mount (C) turns to celebrate after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Fulham and Chelsea at Craven Cottage in London on January 16, 2021. photo: AFP

Chelsea's English midfielder Mason Mount (C) turns to celebrate after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Fulham and Chelsea at Craven Cottage in London on January 16, 2021. photo: AFP

LONDON, JAN 17: Mason Mount put Chelsea back on track with the late winner that sealed a vital 1-0 victory at 10-man Fulham, while Leicester moved up to second in the Premier League thanks to a 2-0 win over Southampton.
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was under pressure after just one win and four defeats in their previous six matches that saw the Blues kick-off at Craven Cottage down in 10th.
But Chelsea got the break they needed when Fulham defender Antonee Robinson was sent off just before half-time for a rash challenge on Cesar Azpilicueta.
Lampard's men laboured to make their numerical advantage count, but England midfielder Mount finally broke the deadlock in the 78th minute when he drilled home from 20 yards.
That was enough to seal Chelsea's first league victory since they beat West Ham just before Christmas and climb up to seventh.
"Of course it feels good to get a win, it has not been easy with the league form recently and you have to break the duck," Lampard said.
"I trust the quality of the players. There was a feeling we would get a goal because the pressure was constant. It was about staying patient with our passing and I think we did."
Fulham remain in the relegation zone after their first defeat in six league games.
Next up for Chelsea is a trip to Leicester on Tuesday with the Foxes enjoying another successful season under Brendan Rodgers.
Leicester closed to within a point of Manchester United at the top ahead of the Red Devils' blockbuster clash with champions Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.
One moment of magic from Maddison made the difference against Southampton as he smashed high into the roof of the net from a narrow angle on 37 minutes.
The midfielder also remembered to adhere to new Premier League guidelines on goal celebrations as he mimicked handshakes and high-fives at a distance.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mount ends Chelsea barren run, Leicester up to second
PSG beat Angers to go top of Ligue 1 without Pochettino
Teams complete registration, waiting for event to begin
SA team forced into last-minute charter flight dash to Pakistan
Windies eying ODI victory to avoid World Cup qualifier
Ctg Abahani, Sk Jamal meet today
England spinners deal key blows in first Sri Lanka Test
Central contract based on Windies and NZ series Performance


Latest News
Flight carrying Kremlin critic Navalny lands in Moscow
Govt working to send back expats to Bahrain: Foreign ministry
AL snatched victory in municipal polls: BNP
N’ganj mosque blast: 22 accused get bail after surrender
Tigers to wear special jersey in series against West Indies
Windies eying ODI victory to avoid World Cup qualifier
Newcomers keen to cement their place in national cricket team
Municipal councils must focus on increasing income: Tajul
Maximum punishment for accused in Dipon murder trial sought
PM infuses dynamism into film industry: Hasan
Most Read News
UN agency warns of another bad year for airlines
Rohingya repatriation talks: Talks of no implication
It happens in Noakhali again!
Degradation of moral value causes violence
Woman poisons 2 daughters, kills self in Sirajganj
569 infected, 23 die of COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Kakrail mother, son murder: 3 to walk gallows
2 female judges shot dead in Kabul
Bangabandhu Railway Bridge will boost the northern economy
Globe Biotech submits vaccine trial protocol
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft