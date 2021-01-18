Teams complete registration, waiting for event to begin

All the ten teams of Bangladesh Championship League (BCL), the second-tier football league, completed the player registration process for the first phase of the event on Saturday and now waiting for the 10-team event to roll.

In accordance to the BFF yearly calendar handed over by Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), the second-tier football league is supposed to be played from 1st February to 9th April.

The last date of the first phase event's player registration ended on Saturday. Before that on 14th January, Victoria Sporting Club completed its player registration while rest of the teams including old Dhaka club Farashganj Sporting Club, Fakirerpool Youngmen's Club, Dhaka City Football Club, Wari Club, Swadhinata Krira Sangha, Karwan Bazar Pragati Sangha, Dhaka Wanderers Club, Fortis FC and Uttara Football Club waited till the last day to complete the paperwork.

As all the teams are now done with the registration process, they are now paying attention on preparation for the two-month long mission. Usually the two top teams get promoted to the first-tier league Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) while the two bottom liners from BPL get demoted to the Championship League.











