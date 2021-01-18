Video
England spinners deal key blows in first Sri Lanka Test

Published : Monday, 18 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

GALLE, JAN 17: England spinners claimed three key wickets on Sunday to tighten the noose around Sri Lanka on the fourth day of the first Test in Galle.
Off-spinner Dom Bess removed Dinesh Chandimal (20) and Niroshan Dickwella (29) while left-armer Jack Leach sent back Dasun Shanaka to reduce the hosts to 302-7 at tea in their second innings.
Sri Lanka, who were bundled out for 135 runs in their first innings, are just 16 runs ahead of England with four sessions of play remaining.
Angelo Mathews struck a fighting half-century, his 36th in Tests, to hold fort at one end after opener Lahiru Thirimanne made 111 to steady the innings.
This was Thirimanne's second hundred of his Test career and his first in seven years.
Mathews was batting on 51 with Wanindu Hasaranga (3) at the break.
England, who made 421 in their first innings on the back of a fine double century by skipper Joe Root, struck in the first over after lunch, with Bess having Chandimal caught at first slip.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

