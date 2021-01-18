Video
Central contract based on Windies and NZ series Performance

No ODI vice-captain for upcoming series, seniors to lead in Tamim\'s absence

Published : Monday, 18 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Sports Reporter

No ODI vice-captain for upcoming series, seniors to lead in Tamim's absence
Bangladesh players were out of international actions almost for one cricket-year. BCB therefore, hits upon a new plan to determine central contract for the next calendar. Performances of the next two series will be the parameter for the upcoming central contract.
"We prepare the list every year evaluating performance of players. But this year we are not in a position to monitor such performances," Akram Khan, Cricket Operation Chairman and BCB's Board Director, told journalists on Sunday.
"So, we shall make the decision based on upcoming two-series. We shall take the decision after discussion with everyone in the board," he added.
BCB named 16 cricketers for the central contract last year. Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Taijul Islam, Mohammad Mithun and Mehidy Miraz were contracted for both red and white ball games while Mahmudullah Riyad, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Afif Hossain Dhrubo  and Naim Sheikh were kept in for shorter format crickets only. Mominul Haque, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed Rahi and Ebadat Hossain in the contrary were signed for longer version format.
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza withdrew his name from the contract whereas Shakib Al Hasan was unnamed due to ICC's ban on him. Imrul Kayes was trimmed because of inconsistency.
Beside central list, Akram also revealed the solution of absence of Tamim's deputy in forthcoming home series against West Indies. He said, "We'll decide if situation demands. We are not worried about the issue since the event is taking place on our home ground. We shall remain there, board directors will stay. So, we'll be able to take the decision at any juncture".
Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim captained Bangladesh across the formats. Mahmudullah is the captain of T20i side. The former captain wants to hang on senior campaigners in case of any accident. "I think we'll not face any problem on the issue. If anything goes wrong, then we have senior players. Riyad and Shakib are there. Experienced player like Mushfiq is also in our team," Akram explained.
Tigers' will play three ODIs against West Indies on January 20, 22 and 25 respectively under Tamim Iqbal's leadership. Mominul Haque conversely, will captain Bangladesh team in Test matches commencing from February 3 and 11 respectively.  


