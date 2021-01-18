Special jersey for Tigers to celebrate Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh



BCB Board Director and Cricket Operations Chairman Akram Khan.

"Like all countrymen, our cricket board and players will be a part of the celebration," BCB Board Director and Cricket Operations Chairman Akram Khan informed journalists on Sunday. "It's a special occasion for us since it's the 50th anniversary of our independence".

The ICC Trophy winning captain of Bangladesh informed that they will arrange special jersey for Tigers. He said, "We have a mind to have special jersey to commemorate the occasion".

"We made the jersey as per our national flag, using green and red colours. No other colour has been kept here. We kept the red sun of our flag on the jersey as it is," the official explained.

Not only the flag but the beauty of victory will be pictured on the sport-wear. "We represented the post-independence gaiety of our freedom fighters and the way they celebrated the liberation. We also highlighted the National Memorial on the jersey," Akram pointed out.

He also informed that they had lot of plans ahead of the glorious historic celebration but ongoing pandemic hinders all festivities. "We are going to arrange some special programmes but Covid-19 is a bar here. We had plans to do many things but can't do now. It's very disappointing for us," he added.

Akram further said that BCB is trying to bring out special coin. "We shall finalize it since we have time," summed up the Crick-Ops Chairman.





