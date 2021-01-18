Video
Monday, 18 January, 2021, 4:50 AM
Home Foreign News

India gives Nepal ‘iron clad’ commitment on vaccine

Published : Monday, 18 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

NEW DELHI, Jan 17: The Narendra Modi government has given iron clad assurances to Nepal that it will be among the first countries to receive India developed twin Covid-19 vaccines, supply schedule of which will be announced in the coming week.
This assurance was conveyed to Nepalese foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali during his visit to New Delhi for the Joint Commission Meeting with external affairs minister Subramanyam Jaishankar.
While the political detractors of Nepal Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli has portrayed Gyawali's visit as a damp squib, fact is that interlocutors of Nepalese foreign minister in New Delhi were impressed by his professionalism and sobriety with which he approached the bilateral                   relationship.
Gyawali could not meet PM Modi as the Indian PM was totally involved in the launch of Covid-19 vaccines on January 16, according to top government sources. It was only due to PM's prior commitments that Gyawali was received by defence minister Rajnath Singh, who is number two in the Modi government.
It is understood that India will be taking care of emergency requirements of its friends by supply vaccines for restricted use to priority neighbourhood countries like Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Maldives apart from Nepal with supply schedule being worked out now.    -HT


