Indonesia quake death toll at 81

MAMUJU, Jan 17: Torrential monsoon rains hampered the hunt Sunday for anyone still buried alive under buildings flattened by a powerful earthquake on Indonesia's Sulawesi island, after the huge tremor killed at least 81 and left thousands homeless.

Excavators and cranes were deployed across the devastated seaside city of Mamuju, where buildings were reduced to a tangled mass of twisted metal and chunks of concrete, including a hospital and the regional governor's office.

It was unclear how many people -- dead or alive -- could still be under mountains of debris in the aftermath of Friday's 6.2-magnitude quake. Excavating debris too fast with heavy equipment could crush and kill any buried survivors, he added.

Scores of rescuers combed through the destruction, filling body bags with corpses, while police on Sunday deployed a K-9 unit of sniffer dogs to help in the search at a badly damaged hospital. Most victims were found in Mamuju, but some were also recovered south of the city of 110,000 people in West Sulawesi province. -AFP



