Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 January, 2021, 4:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Indonesia quake death toll at 81

Published : Monday, 18 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

MAMUJU, Jan 17: Torrential monsoon rains hampered the hunt Sunday for anyone still buried alive under buildings flattened by a powerful earthquake on Indonesia's Sulawesi island, after the huge tremor killed at least 81 and left thousands homeless.
Excavators and cranes were deployed across the devastated seaside city of Mamuju, where buildings were reduced to a tangled mass of twisted metal and chunks of concrete, including a hospital and the regional governor's office.
It was unclear how many people -- dead or alive -- could still be under mountains of debris in the aftermath of Friday's 6.2-magnitude quake. Excavating debris too fast with heavy equipment could crush and kill any buried survivors, he added.
Scores of rescuers combed through the destruction, filling body bags with corpses, while police on Sunday deployed a K-9 unit of sniffer dogs to help in the search at a badly damaged hospital. Most victims were found in Mamuju, but some were also recovered south of the city of 110,000 people in West Sulawesi province.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Facing Biden, Erdogan eyes EU relations
India gives Nepal ‘iron clad’ commitment on vaccine
Gunmen shoot dead two Afghan women judges in Kabul
Indonesia quake death toll at 81
Iran plans to produce uranium metal
Taliban kill 12 militiamen
Iran fires long-range missiles
Last Fed execution of Trump era


Latest News
Flight carrying Kremlin critic Navalny lands in Moscow
Govt working to send back expats to Bahrain: Foreign ministry
AL snatched victory in municipal polls: BNP
N’ganj mosque blast: 22 accused get bail after surrender
Tigers to wear special jersey in series against West Indies
Windies eying ODI victory to avoid World Cup qualifier
Newcomers keen to cement their place in national cricket team
Municipal councils must focus on increasing income: Tajul
Maximum punishment for accused in Dipon murder trial sought
PM infuses dynamism into film industry: Hasan
Most Read News
UN agency warns of another bad year for airlines
Rohingya repatriation talks: Talks of no implication
It happens in Noakhali again!
Degradation of moral value causes violence
Woman poisons 2 daughters, kills self in Sirajganj
569 infected, 23 die of COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Kakrail mother, son murder: 3 to walk gallows
2 female judges shot dead in Kabul
Bangabandhu Railway Bridge will boost the northern economy
Globe Biotech submits vaccine trial protocol
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft