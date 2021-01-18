Video
Home Countryside

Farmers busy transplanting Boro saplings at Tanore

Published : Monday, 18 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Our Correspondent

Farmers busy transplanting Boro saplings in Tanore Upazila of Rajshahi. photo: observer

Farmers busy transplanting Boro saplings in Tanore Upazila of Rajshahi. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, Jan 17: Farmers in Tanore Upazila of the district are passing busy time in planting Boro saplings.
Under the bone-chilling cold wave, the farmers are carrying out planting activities including land preparing.
They are making the planting of saplings with a new hope. In the last year, they suffered serious setback due to losses caused by unwanted price cut in Aman markets. So, by this Boro season, they are trying to recover.
"We are struggling this Boro season in a hope to recover the last season's Aman losses. We are hoping bumper Boro yield," said a good number of farmers.
According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), field officials are providing farmers with advices including seedbed-preparing and parching process. They are trying to help farmers ensure successful Boro cultivation.
A visit found farmers working relentlessly to prepare their fields before planting.
While talking with them, farmers informed that they need price cut in fertilisers and insecticides to keep low their cultivation cost. They are farming Boro in full spirit in  the hope of getting bumper yield if no natural disaster comes to hit them.
A farmer in Chimma Village of the Upazila Hazrat Ali said, "We did not get good prices of Aman last season. It has made us frustrated. So, this Boro season, we are hoping the government and authorities concerned to ensure fair prices of Boro paddy."
He has already planted Boro saplings in eight bighas. More lands will be planted, he added.
Upazila's Agriculture Officer Shafiqul Islam said, necessary steps have been taken to ensure smooth Boro cultivation this season. The farming is going on in full swing in the upazila.  Farmers are hopeful of getting good productions.



