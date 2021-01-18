Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 January, 2021, 4:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

3 killed in road mishaps in three districts

Published : Monday, 18 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Our Correspondents

Three people were killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Magura, Bhola and Patuakhali, in two days.  
MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: A schoolboy was run over by a tractor in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.
The deceased was identified as Porosh Moni, 12, a seventh grader at Polashbaria School and College. He was the son of Dukhu Mia, a resident of Moufulkandi Village under Polashbaria Union in the upazila.
Local sources said a tractor hit Porosh in the area at around 6:45pm, leaving him dead on the spot.
Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mohammadpur Police Station (PS) Tarek Bishwas said police seized the tractor.
BHOLA: A van-puller was killed in a road accident in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Abu Bakar Siddique, 30, son of late Nurul Islam alias Monu Bepari, a resident of Ward No. 6 under Daulatkhan Municipality.
The deceased's family sources said a van carrying two barrels of oil overturned as the van-puller lost control over its steering in front of Kalimullah Huzurer Mosque under Bhabanipur Union in the upazila on Friday night, which left him seriously injured.
He was rushed to Daulatkhan Upazila Health Complex, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment.
Daulatkhan PS OC Bazlar Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy.   
PATUAKHALI: A madrasa principal was killed and four others were injured as a bridge collapsed when two auto-rickshaws were crossing it in Mirzaganj Upazila of the district on Friday night.
Deceased Ayub Ali was the principal of Kolgachhia Achhmatia Entazia Dakhil Madrasa in the upazila.
Local sources said the bridge on the Srimanta River in Kolagachhia Village was collapsed at around 8pm when two auto-rickshaws and about 20 passers-by were crossing it.
Being informed, fire service personnel, and police went to the scene and started rescue operation.
They rescued four injured persons and recovered the body of Ayub from the river.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Farmers busy transplanting Boro saplings at Tanore
3 killed in road mishaps in three districts
Noakhali woman stripped naked, assaulted in front of children
Habibur unopposed mayor in Pirojpur
Faku wins mayoral post at Nageshwari
Minister for Fisheries and Livestock SM Rezaul Karim
AL wins 4 mayoral posts in Sirajganj
Ferry services launched on Kaliganga River


Latest News
Flight carrying Kremlin critic Navalny lands in Moscow
Govt working to send back expats to Bahrain: Foreign ministry
AL snatched victory in municipal polls: BNP
N’ganj mosque blast: 22 accused get bail after surrender
Tigers to wear special jersey in series against West Indies
Windies eying ODI victory to avoid World Cup qualifier
Newcomers keen to cement their place in national cricket team
Municipal councils must focus on increasing income: Tajul
Maximum punishment for accused in Dipon murder trial sought
PM infuses dynamism into film industry: Hasan
Most Read News
UN agency warns of another bad year for airlines
Rohingya repatriation talks: Talks of no implication
It happens in Noakhali again!
Degradation of moral value causes violence
Woman poisons 2 daughters, kills self in Sirajganj
569 infected, 23 die of COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Kakrail mother, son murder: 3 to walk gallows
2 female judges shot dead in Kabul
Bangabandhu Railway Bridge will boost the northern economy
Globe Biotech submits vaccine trial protocol
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft