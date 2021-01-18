3 killed in road mishaps in three districts

Three people were killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Magura, Bhola and Patuakhali, in two days.

MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: A schoolboy was run over by a tractor in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Porosh Moni, 12, a seventh grader at Polashbaria School and College. He was the son of Dukhu Mia, a resident of Moufulkandi Village under Polashbaria Union in the upazila.

Local sources said a tractor hit Porosh in the area at around 6:45pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mohammadpur Police Station (PS) Tarek Bishwas said police seized the tractor.

BHOLA: A van-puller was killed in a road accident in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abu Bakar Siddique, 30, son of late Nurul Islam alias Monu Bepari, a resident of Ward No. 6 under Daulatkhan Municipality.

The deceased's family sources said a van carrying two barrels of oil overturned as the van-puller lost control over its steering in front of Kalimullah Huzurer Mosque under Bhabanipur Union in the upazila on Friday night, which left him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Daulatkhan Upazila Health Complex, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment.

Daulatkhan PS OC Bazlar Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy.

PATUAKHALI: A madrasa principal was killed and four others were injured as a bridge collapsed when two auto-rickshaws were crossing it in Mirzaganj Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Deceased Ayub Ali was the principal of Kolgachhia Achhmatia Entazia Dakhil Madrasa in the upazila.

Local sources said the bridge on the Srimanta River in Kolagachhia Village was collapsed at around 8pm when two auto-rickshaws and about 20 passers-by were crossing it.

Being informed, fire service personnel, and police went to the scene and started rescue operation.

They rescued four injured persons and recovered the body of Ayub from the river.





