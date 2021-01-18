Noakhali woman stripped naked, assaulted in front of children

NOAKHALI, Jan 17: A woman has been stripped naked and assaulted by miscreants in front of her children in Hatiya Upazila of the district.

However, a video clip of the incident went viral on the social media platforms.

The victim filed a case with Noakhali Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 on January 5 in this connection.

According to the case statement, a group of locals, known as Zia alias Zihad, Farooque, Enayet and Bhutto Majhi entered the house of the woman in Adarsha Village under Chanondi Union in the upazila on January 1 in absence of her husband.

Failing to violate the woman, the hoodlums then stripped her naked, assaulted her and recorded the act in a mobile phone.

The criminals fled the scene as neighbours rushed in hearing screams of the woman and her children.

The woman was, later, admitted to Noakhali General Hospital.

Later, she filed the case with the tribunal.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) (Hatiya Circle) Golam Farooque visited the scene on Saturday after receiving the court order.

A police hunt is going on to arrest the accused, the ASP added.





