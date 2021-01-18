Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 January, 2021, 4:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Noakhali woman stripped naked, assaulted in front of children

Published : Monday, 18 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondent

NOAKHALI, Jan 17: A woman has been stripped naked and assaulted by miscreants in front of her children in Hatiya Upazila of the district.
However, a video clip of the incident went viral on the social media platforms.
The victim filed a case with Noakhali Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 on January 5 in this connection.
According to the case statement, a group of locals, known as Zia alias Zihad, Farooque, Enayet and Bhutto Majhi entered the house of the woman in Adarsha Village under Chanondi Union in the upazila on January 1 in absence of her husband.
Failing to violate the woman, the hoodlums then stripped her naked, assaulted her and recorded the act in a mobile phone.
The criminals fled the scene as neighbours rushed in hearing screams of the woman and her children.
The woman was, later, admitted to Noakhali General Hospital.
Later, she filed the case with the tribunal.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) (Hatiya Circle) Golam Farooque visited the scene on Saturday after receiving the court order.
A police hunt is going on to arrest the accused, the ASP added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Farmers busy transplanting Boro saplings at Tanore
3 killed in road mishaps in three districts
Noakhali woman stripped naked, assaulted in front of children
Habibur unopposed mayor in Pirojpur
Faku wins mayoral post at Nageshwari
Minister for Fisheries and Livestock SM Rezaul Karim
AL wins 4 mayoral posts in Sirajganj
Ferry services launched on Kaliganga River


Latest News
Flight carrying Kremlin critic Navalny lands in Moscow
Govt working to send back expats to Bahrain: Foreign ministry
AL snatched victory in municipal polls: BNP
N’ganj mosque blast: 22 accused get bail after surrender
Tigers to wear special jersey in series against West Indies
Windies eying ODI victory to avoid World Cup qualifier
Newcomers keen to cement their place in national cricket team
Municipal councils must focus on increasing income: Tajul
Maximum punishment for accused in Dipon murder trial sought
PM infuses dynamism into film industry: Hasan
Most Read News
UN agency warns of another bad year for airlines
Rohingya repatriation talks: Talks of no implication
It happens in Noakhali again!
Degradation of moral value causes violence
Woman poisons 2 daughters, kills self in Sirajganj
569 infected, 23 die of COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Kakrail mother, son murder: 3 to walk gallows
2 female judges shot dead in Kabul
Bangabandhu Railway Bridge will boost the northern economy
Globe Biotech submits vaccine trial protocol
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft