Habibur unopposed mayor in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Jan 17: Election to Pirojpur municipality was held peacefully in the district on Saturday.

Running Mayor Md Habibur Rahman Malek has been elected unopposed as Awami League nominated candidate.

It was confirmed by returning officer and district election officer Khan Abi Shahnur Khan and local administration.

Nine ward councillors including one Abual Hossain Sikder have been elected unopposed to Ward No. 2.

Newly elected eight councillors are: Ziaul Hasan Tipu of Ward No. 1 (nearest candidate Ahsan Kabir Munna), Jidan Ahmed Jasim (Ward No. 3, nearest candidate Sarwar Hossain Hawlder), Shahidul Islam Sikder (Ward No. 4, nearest candidate Jahangir Alam Babul), Abdus Salam Baten (Ward No. 5, nearest candidate Arif Ahmed Monu), Anwarul Islam Kabir Sikder (Ward No. 6, nearest candidate Md Manik Hawlder), Shadullah Liton (Ward No. 7, nearest Sunil Chakrabarty), Abdul Hay Hawlder (Ward No. 8, nearest candidate Md Shahjahan Hawlder), and Nazrul Islam Sikdar (Ward No. 9, nearest candidate Jalal Fakir).