Faku wins mayoral post at Nageshwari

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM, Jan 17: Independent Candidate Mohammad Hossain Faku has won the mayoral post in Nageshwari Municipality of the district.

The election was held on Saturday. The vote casting began at 22 centres at 9am and continued till 4pm without any break.

Five candidates contested for the mayoral seat while 43 candidates for the seats of councillors of nine wards and 12 for reserved seats of female councillors.

Mohammad Faku won the mayoral seat getting 11,974 votes while Jatiya Party-backed Abdur Rahman got 9,307, Islami Andolan Bangladesh-backed Rafiqul Islam bagged 6,871, Awami League-backed Candidate Farhad Hossain Dhalu 5,726, and BNP-nominated Candidate Shaidul Islam 809 votes respectively.







