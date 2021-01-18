Video
Home Countryside

AL wins 4 mayoral posts in Sirajganj

Published : Monday, 18 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

SIRAJGANJ, Jan 17: Awami League (AL)-backed candidates bagged the mayor posts in four out of five municipalities in the district in the second phase of elections held on Saturday.
Meanwhile, an independent candidate won one municipality.
The returning officer announced unofficial results on Saturday night.
AL Candidate Mayor Sayed Abdur Rauf has been elected unofficially for the second time in Sadar Municipality getting 68,348 votes while his rival BNP-nominated candidate Saidur Rahman Bachhu got 10,689 votes.
In Rayganj Municipality, Mayor Abdullah Al Pathan bagged 8,920 votes and his nearest BNP-backed Candidate Jahidul Islam got 575, AL Mayor SM Nazrul Islam bagged 24,509 votes in Ullapara while his rival candidate Azad Hossain got 1,133.
Independent candidate Sajjadul Haque Reza won Belkuchi Municipality getting 18,387 votes and nearest rival AL Mayor Begum Ahsanur Bishwas bagged 12,784 votes.
AL Candidate Abdul Hannan Talukder has been elected independently in Kazipur Municipality.
The second phase elections to 60 municipalities ended on Saturday afternoon amid reports of violence, irregularities and boycott.


