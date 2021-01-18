Ferry services launched on Kaliganga River

PIROJPUR, Jan 17: In a remarkable development trend, Bangladesh is going ahead rapidly under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

It was delivered in a speech by Minister for Fisheries and Livestock SM Rezaul Karim, MP, while inaugurating a ferry service as chief guest on Saturday.

The ferry service has been launched on the Kaliganga River from Shreeramkhati River port in Nazirpur Upazila.

The minister said, when, across the world, almost all development works are suspended amid corona crisis, Bangladesh is continuing development activities with new programmes.

The function was presided over by Shreeramkhati Union Awami League General Secretary Sunil Kumar Halder.

It was addressed, among others, by central leader of Juba league SM Rokonuzzman, Nazirpur Upazila Chairman Amulla Ranjan Halder, Executive Engineer of Roads and Ferry and Highways Masud Mahmud Sumon, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Obaydul Rahman, and Upazila Vice-Chairman Mostafizur Rahman Ranju.







