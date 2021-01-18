Wheat cultivation declines in southern region

BARISHAL, Jan 17: Expansion of wheat cultivation in southern region the division is hampered due to blast disease.

This season wheat cultivation has been reduced. Across the country, wheat farming target has been cut by 4,000 hectares (ha).

Even wheat fields in some areas were burned by Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) to prevent the blast contamination. Wheat cultivation was discouraged for the next three years by the government in areas where blast contamination appeared.

According to field sources, wheat farming requires less irrigation and comparatively low cost. Managing disease is also easy. Farmers would get fair prices in the past.

But in 2017, blast disease destroyed wheat production in the country.

As a result, wheat cultivation registered declining instead of expanding. In the last years, blast disease appeared in limited scale in some areas. But the contamination could be brought under control quickly.

This season what has been cultivated in 3,38,296 ha against the target of about 3,55,365 ha. Last year, 3,42,300 ha were brought under wheat cultivation in the country. The production was about 12,46,330 MT.

This season against the target of wheat cultivation expansion, 4,000 ha have been delayed. DAE sources said, this year's production will reach the last year's target.

Due to increasing cold since middle of Poush month, apprehension started looming large among field level agriculture officials over wheat production this year.

Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute (BARI) has developed more than low-temperature friendly types of seed wheat. But these have yet been possible to reach the doorsteps of farmers. Even the farming technology has not been reached to them.

The history of wheat cultivation and production in this country is not of so long time. But it is the second grainy crop in the country. Globally wheat cultivation is at top 20.

In the 1970s, local types Khoiri, IEP-52 and IEP-125 of wheat would be cultivated in one lakh hectares of land.

For favourable weather and considering interest of farmers, two middle-breeding species of Kallayan Sona and Sonalika seeds were imported from foreign countries. With these seeds, the expansion of wheat cultivation began.

Compared to local species, the production of these types is more than triple. So, hug interest was created among farmers. Later, wheat cultivation and production started to increase gradually.

In 1985, about 12 MT of wheat was produced from about seven lakh hectares of land. But since then, the wheat cultivation started declining instead of expanding.

In many areas, maize is being cultivated in wheat lands, according to DAE sources. As a result, wheat farming is raging within 3.5 hectares.

The wheat cultivation can be expanded to about 10 lakh hectares with about 40 lakh MT, according to agriculturists.

More than one type of hybrid and environment-friendly seeds of wheat have been developed by the BARI, and Bangladesh Wheat Research Institute (BWRI). Even, scientists of BARI have developed Shatabdi seed wheat for less cool-stressed countries like Bangladesh. BARI"S other developed seeds are Kanchan, Akbar, Aghrani, Sourab-BARI-19, and Gourab-BARI-20. These are hybrid seeds.

Per hectare production of such seeds is 3.5 MT to 4.5 MT, according to BARI sources.

This season wheat cultivation in about 62,000 ha in Barishal and Faridpur has been completed. Of these, about 52,000 ha have been brought under the cultivation of this grainy crop in five districts of Faridpur with a production target of about 1.99 MT.

In six districts of Barishal, wheat has been cultivated in about 6,000 ha.

There has huge potential of wheat cultivation in vast areas of southern region including Bhola. But due to lack of right initiative by the DAE, expansion of wheat cultivation is unlikely to take place, it was alleged.






