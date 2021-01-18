Video
7th death anniversary of Suchitra Sen observed in Pabna

Published : Monday, 18 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Our Correspondent

Indian Assistant High Commissioner in Rajshahi Sanjeev Kumer Bhati placing a wreath at the mural of legendary film actress Suchitra Sen in Pabna Town on Sunday to mark her 7th death anniversary. photo: observer



PABNA, Jan 17: The 7th death anniversary of legendary film actress Suchitra Sen was observed in the district on Sunday.
At 11am a discussion meeting was organised by  Suchitra Sen Smrity Sangrakhhan Parishad in Pabna Press Club (PPC) auditorium.
It was attended by Assistant High Commissioner of India in Rajshahi Sanjeev Kumer Bhati as chief guest.
PPC President ABM Fazlur Rahman and Assistant Headmaster Harish Chandra Chowdhury were present as special guests. It was moderated by Dr. Md. Habibulla.
Dr. Narsh Madhu, Secretary of the Parishad, delivered the welcome address.
Among others, Dr. Bhoumik, vice-president of the Parishad, Zafar Sadik, advisor, Sorwar Morshed Ullash, organising secretary, and Hasina Akhter Rozi, head mistress of Selim Nazir High School, also spoke at the meeting.
Assistant High Commissioner said, "We had a good role during the Liberation War. We will continue out support to uphold the spirit of culture and heritage of Bangladesh."
"To mark the Mujib Barsho, we will organise different cultural programmes," he added.
As part of these programmes, a film festival will be held in Pabna, he further said.
He mentioned, India has been in friendly relations with Bangladesh since the war of independence. This trend will continue in the future as well.
District administration paid tribute to her  mural at her paternal house. Later, a rally was brought out. It paraded the main roads in the town. Later, a discussion meeting was held in  Pabna Girls School. Other some organisations also organised different programmes.
Deputy Commissioner Kabir Mahmud, Additional Police Superintendent  Shamima Akhter, Prof Monowar Hossian Zahedi and Journalist Abdul Matin Khan spoke at the discussion meeting presided over by additional DC Shahed Parvez.
Suchitra Sen was born on April 6 in 1931 in Pabna. She died of heart failure on January 17 in 2014. Her ancestral home in Pabna has been occupied for three decades.
In early life, Suchitra Sen was known as Roma Dasgupta. She was fifth among three brothers and five sisters. She was married early with Dibanath Sen, a rich man. He  recognised her artistic potential and wanted her to join film industry. Unlike most other actresses, she made her debut in cinema after being married and becoming a mother.
The marriage between Dibanath and Suchitra became strained later on. Dibanath died in an accident in the US in 1969.
In the 1970s, her film 'Pronoy Pasha' (1978) flopped. After that, Sen disappeared from the public gaze, and did not emerge even to receive the'Dadasaheb Phalke' award.
The legend was conferred on West Bengal government`s highest award 'Banga Bibhushan' for her lifetime contribution to Bengali cinema in 2012.
Suchitra also acted in a number of popular Hindi films. She was widely acclaimed for her first Hindi film 'Devdas' in 1955.
She was nominated for the Filmfare Best Actress award in 1963 for the film 'Mamta' and also in 1976 for the film 'Aandhi'.


