Monday, 18 January, 2021, 4:49 AM
Home Countryside

Two ‘kill selves’ in two dists

Published : Monday, 18 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Our Correspondents

Two people including a schoolgirl allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Pirojpur and Joypurhat, in two days.
BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A college student reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
Deceased Mahim Hasan, 18, was the son of Md Shahidul Bepari, a resident of Dakshin Bhandaria Mohalla in the municipality. He was an eleventh grader at Aman Ullah College in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Mahim hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in the house at night out of huff with his parents.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhandaria Police Station (PS) SM Maksudur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.
JOYPURHAT: A schoolgirl has reportedly committed suicide in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Friday out of huff with her brother.
Deceased Zahida Begum, 12, was a sixth grader at Srimantapur High School. She was the daughter of Zahidul Islam, a resident of Uchna Datterpara area under Dharanji Union in the upazila
Local sources said Zahida's parents are workers of a RMG factory in Dhaka and live there.
Her elder brother rebuked her while playing outside in the afternoon.
Later, family members found her hanging from the ceiling fan in her room.  
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





