Monday, 18 January, 2021, 4:49 AM
Man to die for killing nightguard in Feni

Published : Monday, 18 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Our Correspondent

FENI, Jan 17: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to death for killing a nightguard in 2019.
The convict is Sohel Hawlader.
District and Sessions Judge Dr Begum Zebunnesa delivered the verdict.
According to the case statement, police recovered the body of Md Safi Ullah, nightguard of Feni Government Girls' School, from the district town on May 29 in 2019.
The deceased's son Abdul Motaleb lodged a murder case with Feni Model Police Station in this connection.
Following this, investigation officer of the case Sub-Inspector Habibur Rahman Chowdhury submitted a charge-sheet accusing four persons including Sohel to the court on April 29, 2020.
After examining 18 witnesses, the judge handed down the verdict on Sunday.


