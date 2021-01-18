Video
Countryside

Cold wave halts life in Joypurhat

Poor people throng warm-clothe shops for survival

Published : Monday, 18 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondent

The photo shows people purchasing warm clothes in a Joypurhat market. photo: observer

The photo shows people purchasing warm clothes in a Joypurhat market. photo: observer

JOYPURHAT, Jan 17: Destitute people in the district are passing a miserable life because of cold wave.
For want of warm clothes, their life becomes  unbearable. Cooling severity is continuing. In the entire district, normal living has been jeopardized for cold wave. In search of cheap winter clothes, poor people are thronging makeshift shops selling warm clothes in different places of the town including railway hawker market.
On Saturday, lowest 8.5 degree Celsius temperature was recorded in the district. Attack of red blight disease is feared in potato farm due to high-stressing cold, warned Deputy Director of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) SM Meftahul Bari.
The sun remains almost invisible. Dews fall at night, and thick fog continues till noon.
According to field sources, low-income group people are suffering the most as they don't have sufficient warm clothes. They are fighting the cold wave with straw fire.
Farmers and labourers are refraining from going to fields. None is going out without urgent necessity. Attendance in office and court is relatively thin.
Rush of patients, particularly the children and elderly people, to hospitals with symptoms of cough and respiratory problems is high.
Farmers have been advised to spray anti-toadstool medicine, he maintained. They have also been asked to cover Boro seedbeds with polythene sheets, and watering at night and washing out in morning. Throwing ashes on seedbeds have been advised equally, he added.
In many villages, hapless people are trying to survive with straw fire. Due to bone-chilling cold, children and elderly people are suffering.
From Prime Minister's Office, 17,100 blankets were allocated for destitute people of the district, and these have been distributed, said district Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Abdul Karim.
In addition, a cash amount of Tk 30 lakh have been allocated governmentally for the district to purchase winter clothes.
That money has been distributed in upazilas of the district, he informed.


« PreviousNext »

