Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 January, 2021, 4:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Nepali mountaineers made a new record!

Published : Monday, 18 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

Dear Sir
'Mount K2' is the second highest mountain in the world located in Pakistan. Its peak height is 611 meters. Although second in position, this peak is called 'King of Mountain'. The summit was won in 1954, but no one was able to conquer K2 in the winter. Nepali Sherpa team has made history.

There have been 30 previous attempts to summit K2 in the winter. In 2003, some climbers from Georgia, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan reached a maximum of 650 meters. To achieve that, some world-famous mountaineers decided to summit K2 this winter. From the very beginning, the activities of the summit were divided into two teams.

The leader of one team was 'Nirmal Purja'. There are only 14 mountains in the world at a height of eight thousand feet. This 'Nirmal Purja' set an unforgettable record of conquering these 14 peaks in the shortest time. The other team is Nepali Sherpas. The team included Mingma David Sherpa, Mingma Tenzi Sherpa, Geljen Sherpa, Pem Chiri Sherpa, Dawa Temba Sherpa, Dawa Tenjin Sherpa, and Kilu Pemba Sherpa.

Although the two groups started their journey separately till Base Camp, both the teams decided to start their journey together from Camp-1. The expedition had to be postponed for several days due to extreme cold. One night a strong storm destroyed all the tents of the climbers. But they did not give up. Their journey has started in a new venture. They finally won the 'Mountain K2', proving once again that there is nothing impossible for humans.
Md Mahedi Hasan
Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nepali mountaineers made a new record!
Biden has already calmed the Middle East
Academic success: Reading difficulties
Mesmerizing workplace memories
Impeachment of Trump: An act of accountability
Fighting for the rights of transgender
Our farmers should be protected
Degradation of moral value causes violence


Latest News
Flight carrying Kremlin critic Navalny lands in Moscow
Govt working to send back expats to Bahrain: Foreign ministry
AL snatched victory in municipal polls: BNP
N’ganj mosque blast: 22 accused get bail after surrender
Tigers to wear special jersey in series against West Indies
Windies eying ODI victory to avoid World Cup qualifier
Newcomers keen to cement their place in national cricket team
Municipal councils must focus on increasing income: Tajul
Maximum punishment for accused in Dipon murder trial sought
PM infuses dynamism into film industry: Hasan
Most Read News
UN agency warns of another bad year for airlines
Rohingya repatriation talks: Talks of no implication
It happens in Noakhali again!
Degradation of moral value causes violence
Woman poisons 2 daughters, kills self in Sirajganj
569 infected, 23 die of COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Kakrail mother, son murder: 3 to walk gallows
2 female judges shot dead in Kabul
Bangabandhu Railway Bridge will boost the northern economy
Globe Biotech submits vaccine trial protocol
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft