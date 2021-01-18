Nepali mountaineers made a new record!

Dear Sir

'Mount K2' is the second highest mountain in the world located in Pakistan. Its peak height is 611 meters. Although second in position, this peak is called 'King of Mountain'. The summit was won in 1954, but no one was able to conquer K2 in the winter. Nepali Sherpa team has made history.



There have been 30 previous attempts to summit K2 in the winter. In 2003, some climbers from Georgia, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan reached a maximum of 650 meters. To achieve that, some world-famous mountaineers decided to summit K2 this winter. From the very beginning, the activities of the summit were divided into two teams.



The leader of one team was 'Nirmal Purja'. There are only 14 mountains in the world at a height of eight thousand feet. This 'Nirmal Purja' set an unforgettable record of conquering these 14 peaks in the shortest time. The other team is Nepali Sherpas. The team included Mingma David Sherpa, Mingma Tenzi Sherpa, Geljen Sherpa, Pem Chiri Sherpa, Dawa Temba Sherpa, Dawa Tenjin Sherpa, and Kilu Pemba Sherpa.



Although the two groups started their journey separately till Base Camp, both the teams decided to start their journey together from Camp-1. The expedition had to be postponed for several days due to extreme cold. One night a strong storm destroyed all the tents of the climbers. But they did not give up. Their journey has started in a new venture. They finally won the 'Mountain K2', proving once again that there is nothing impossible for humans.

Md Mahedi Hasan

Dhaka