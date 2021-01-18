

Mesmerizing workplace memories



Needless to say all these involvements at home and without left inadequate time for studies. The old pattern of life seemed to continue unchanged. History repeated itself. For Kaiser and me there was a repeat performance of running to the Head of the department and Vice Chancellor for special permission to appear at the examination. This time also our percentage of attendance in class was inadequate.



Then there was the familiar drill of obtaining notes from Nazmul Huda Rintu. This time he was a bit cold and it took Kaiser a lot of time and efforts to convince him to extend help to friends in distress. Sleepless nights in Kaiser's room in the S M Hall again became our loyal companion. The task was an uphill one. We had to compress an entire year's study in a few weeks. The reward was reach. Fortune again smiled on us. In the Masters of Arts examinations of 1963 also, I stood First Class First and Kaiser Second Class First in the Political Science department.



Even as we prepared for the MA examination through group discussions in the lawns of the S M Hall or Madhu's canteen, we were sadly aware of the reality that our time in the university as student would soon come to an end. Almost every day Jahangir while puffing his cigarette and sighing heavily said, "one of our feet is already in grave!" Evidently in his universe of discourse life beyond university was almost equal to life after death. Perhaps that is the reason why even after most of us left the university as student.

Jahangir continued to literally haunt the university, like 'Banquo's ghost'. He did this first as student of Law than as a friend of classmates who became teachers' up-to according to some count until 1974! This is why Jahangir Jashim's birth anniversary in 2014 was held in the Modhu's canteen with great fanfare. A large number of his surviving classmates and contemporaries attended the party along with Jhangir's nephews and nieces.



The party in the new Madhu's canteen in the new Arts Building at Nilkhet was organized by Jahangir's niece Dishi Mehrin Mostafa, a student of Bar-at Law. Dishi organized without telling Jahangir until the day of the anniversary. Thus it was a real surprise for the 'birthday boy'. Apart from class friends, his childhood companions in old Dhaka's Bakshi Bazar such as Rintu, Barrister Nazmul Huda. Engr. Munir Uddin, Chhabi (Mrs. Hasina Alam), her elder sister Baby and Renu (Dilara Choudhury) were happily present on the occasion.



For all of them it was delightful journey down the memory lane. Journalist Nurul Kabir who was specially invited, despite belonging to a later generation had the interesting news of a birthday with difference in the daily New Age the next day. Editor Nurul Kabir saw to it that the news item as accompanied by a large colour photograph.



During 1963, even as we appeared for our MA examination we shared Jahangir's sorrow and looked back in loving fondness to the splendid and colourful time about to end. In my case, however, there was a happy postscript within less than a year of the MA examination; I came back to the University as a teacher. In October 1964 I was appointed as Lecturer in Political Science but that is a later chapter.



As noted earlier in December 1963 a few days after the examination I joined as Public Relations and Liaison Officer of the fledgling private sector electric and electronic enterprise, the Meher Industries Limited. My maternal uncle M Enayetullah Khan originally from Madras (now Chennai), was the dominant partner of the enterprise. My brief term in the company added a new dimension to my experience. It was my first exposure to the reality of the world of business and government offices.



As students we had only a distant glimpse of these entities. My main job was to liaise with the Ministries and Departments of Commerce and Industries of the Provincial Government of East Pakistan. My interaction on behalf of Meher Industries with these authorities was made easier by connections at high levels. The then Director of Commerce and Industries Mr Helal Din Chowdhury, a member of the Civil Service of Pakistan was a family friend. His elder brother was a close friend of father B M Rahman. Mr. H D Chowdhury was also SDO Gaibandha during 1957-58 and knew me from childhood. My frequent visit to the Directorate in Motijheel, therefore, usually proved successful.



In the Ministry of Commerce and Industries, my task was made easier by the warm relations. Mr. M E Khan had with Mr Nushrat Hossain, the Provincial Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry. I remember at one point of time in early 1964, my visits to the Directorate failed to produce desirable result within the stipulated time.



As I reported, the slow progress of our case to the Managing Director M E Khan, he was evidently annoyed. He told me, "My boy, you are an intelligent and articulate young man with high education. People who go to foreign countries where they do not speak the language get their work done by gestures and postures. In your case with your language and skill getting results should not be a problem. However, since the Director is not moving fast enough I shall tell his boss, the Secretary. You go and see him". I did as I was told.



The Secretary made a call to the Director and asked me to see him. Accordingly, I went to the Directorate and met Mr Helal Din Chowdhury. He asked me to sit and then after clearing some files looked at me and said, "Your work needed some processing and that took time. You know me and I know you. Yet you lost patience and went to high places. Your work is done but you are a young man and have a long way to go. Remember one thing, better approach and stick to the level where the work is done, otherwise you may experience even greater delay or negative results." I thanked him for the advice but could not tell him it was not me but my superior who lost patience.

