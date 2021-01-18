

Former DU Prof Kashinath Roy dies

The professor breathed his last at Square hospital on Sunday morning around 7:00am after suffering from old age complications for days, chairperson of DU English department Professor Nevin Farida said.

Kashinath Roy is survived by his son, relatives, students and a host of well wishers to mourn his death. The professor was cremated at a crematory in the capital this afternoon.

In a condolence message, Dhaka University (DU) Vice Chancellor Professor Akhtaruzzaman expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of the late Professor.

Professor Kashinath Roy was born in Natore on November 30, 1947. He completed his graduation and post graduation on English at Dhaka University.