Certificate award ceremony of BAF squadron commanders’ held

Published : Monday, 18 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Operations) of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) Air Vice Marshal M Abul Bashar distributed certificates among the graduating officers at the closing ceremony of number-9 Squadron Commanders' Course (SCC) at Falcon Hall, BAF Officers' Mess in the city.
Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Operations) was received by Air Vice Marshal M Nazrul Islam Air Officer Commanding of BAF Base Bashar and Group Captain Md Sharif Mustafa, Officer Commanding of Command and Staff Training Institute (CSTI). A total of 12 BAF officers have undergone this course, which is designed to provide management and leadership training, said an ISPR press release on Sunday.     -BSS


