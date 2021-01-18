Ctg students demand resumption of academic activities

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 17: Hundreds of polytechnic students took to the Chattagram city streets on Sunday to press their four-point demand, including the resumption of classes and exams.

The students blockaded roads in GEC intersection and Nasirabad of the port city in protest.

Md Shahinuzzaman, Khulshi Police Station officer-in-charge, said: "The students staged rallies and formed human chains to voice their demand. Although the protest brought traffic to a standstill temporarily, it ended peacefully."

However, the students also demanded the withdrawal of all extra fees and reduction of semester fees in all private polytechnic institutes by 50% and addition of more seats in technical universities - including Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology - by 2021.

On Friday, the government again extended the closure of educational institutions until January 30 as the Covid-19 situation shows no sign of improvement. The government shut schools and educational institutions on March 17 last year after the country confirmed its first Covid-19 cases on March 8. The closure was extended several times, most recently until January 16 this year.





