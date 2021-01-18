

BAEC mourns death of FF Bulah Ahmed

They prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Bulah Ahmed, Bangladesh Mohila Parishad's education and cultural secretary, also a freedom fighter, died at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka on Sunday morning at the age of 70.

She had been suffering from a geriatric disease for a long time.







Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission's officials and employees on Sunday expressed profound shock at the death of Bulah Ahmed, wife of Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman.They prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.Bulah Ahmed, Bangladesh Mohila Parishad's education and cultural secretary, also a freedom fighter, died at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka on Sunday morning at the age of 70.She had been suffering from a geriatric disease for a long time.