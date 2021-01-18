Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 January, 2021, 4:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BAEC mourns death of FF Bulah Ahmed

Published : Monday, 18 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Observer Desk

BAEC mourns death of FF Bulah Ahmed

BAEC mourns death of FF Bulah Ahmed

Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission's officials and employees on Sunday expressed profound shock at the death of Bulah Ahmed, wife of Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman.
They prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.
Bulah Ahmed, Bangladesh Mohila Parishad's education and cultural secretary, also a freedom fighter, died at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka on Sunday morning at the age of 70.
She had been suffering from a geriatric disease for a long time.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Former DU Prof Kashinath Roy dies
Certificate award ceremony of BAF squadron commanders’ held
Ctg students demand resumption of academic activities
BAEC mourns death of FF Bulah Ahmed
C-19 cases cross 32,000 mark in Ctg
RAB arrests 17 ‘gamblers’ in city
Resolving low-voltage power problem in north underway: PDB
Six members of extortionist gang held in city


Latest News
Flight carrying Kremlin critic Navalny lands in Moscow
Govt working to send back expats to Bahrain: Foreign ministry
AL snatched victory in municipal polls: BNP
N’ganj mosque blast: 22 accused get bail after surrender
Tigers to wear special jersey in series against West Indies
Windies eying ODI victory to avoid World Cup qualifier
Newcomers keen to cement their place in national cricket team
Municipal councils must focus on increasing income: Tajul
Maximum punishment for accused in Dipon murder trial sought
PM infuses dynamism into film industry: Hasan
Most Read News
UN agency warns of another bad year for airlines
Rohingya repatriation talks: Talks of no implication
It happens in Noakhali again!
Degradation of moral value causes violence
Woman poisons 2 daughters, kills self in Sirajganj
569 infected, 23 die of COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Kakrail mother, son murder: 3 to walk gallows
2 female judges shot dead in Kabul
Bangabandhu Railway Bridge will boost the northern economy
Globe Biotech submits vaccine trial protocol
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft