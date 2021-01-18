Biden to prioritise legal status for millions of immigrants

WASHINGTON, Jan 17: United States President-elect Joe Biden's decision to immediately ask Congress to offer legal status to an estimated 11 million people in the country has surprised advocates given how the issue has long divided Democrats and Republicans, even within their own parties.

Biden will announce legislation on his first day in office to provide a path to citizenship for millions of immigrants in the United States illegally, according to four people briefed on his plans.

The president-elect campaigned on a path to citizenship for the roughly 11m people in the US illegally, but it was unclear how quickly he would move while wrestling with the coronavirus pandemic, the economy, and other priorities. For advocates, memories were fresh of presidential candidate Barack Obama pledging an immigration bill his first year in office, in 2009, but not tackling the issue until his second term.

Biden's plan is the polar opposite of Donald Trump, whose successful 2016 presidential campaign rested in part on curbing or stopping illegal immigration.

"This really does represent a historic shift from Trump's anti-immigrant agenda that recognises that all of the undocumented immigrants that

are currently in the United States should be placed on a path to citizenship," said Marielena Hincapie, executive director of the National Immigration Law Centre, who was briefed on the bill.

If successful, the legislation would be the biggest move toward granting status to people in the country illegally since President Ronald Reagan bestowed amnesty on nearly 3 million people in 1986. Legislative efforts to overhaul immigration policy failed in 2007 and 2013.

Ron Klain, Biden's incoming chief of staff, said on Saturday that Biden will send an immigration bill to Congress "on his first day in office". He didn't elaborate and Biden's office declined to comment on specifics. -AP