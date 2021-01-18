Video
Monday, 18 January, 2021, 4:47 AM
Home Front Page

KSA foreign minister’s visit to BD postponed

Published : Monday, 18 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Diplomatic Correspondent

The proposed visit of Saudi Foreign Minister to Bangladesh has been postponed due to his domestic engagement.
The visit will take place soon to discuss bilateral relations, Saudi Ambassador in Dhaka Issa bin Youssef Al-Duhailan on Sunday.
However, Saudi
    Ambassador said the Saudi government is considering those Rohingyas as Bangladeshis who have been to Saudi Arabia with Bangladeshi passports.
 
He made these comments while speaking at a food baskets distribution ceremony at a city hotel.
 "Saudi Arabia is working on the issue and a high-level committee has been formed to scrutinize the process. However, we will convey it to the Bangladesh government," Youssef Al-Duhailan said.
Taking part in the discussion, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said Rohingya issue is a very old one and they will look into it in terms of renewal or reissuance of the passports.
He was also present at the same programme.
"Those who are from Myanmar are not Bangladeshi citizens but they are citizens of Myanmar," he said.
Saudi Arabia claimed that around 55,000 Rohingyas went to Saudi Arabia on various occasions with Bangladeshi passports.
The Home Minister said the relationship between Bangladesh and the Saudi Arabia will be strengthened further in the coming days.
He said Bangladesh continues its efforts on all fronts for the repatriation of Rohingyas to their place of origin in Rakhine State and hoped that the Saudi government will continue its support.
The Home Minister thanked the Saudi government for its support towards Rohingya repatriation efforts apart from extending the humanitarian ones for the persecuted people.


