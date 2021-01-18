Video
Monday, 18 January, 2021, 4:47 AM
Home Front Page

62.92pc voted for mayoral candidates

Published : Monday, 18 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Staff Correspondent

About 62.92 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the mayoral elections in Saturday's municipal polls.
Joint Secretary and Director of Public Relations of the Election Commission SM Asaduzzaman on Sunday said 2,091,681 voters have cast their votes in the second phase of the 60 municipal polls.
The result of Kishoreganj Sadar municipality could not be announced as voting in a polling centre was
    postponed. Awami League mayor candidate is leading the vote count, he added.
The maximum voter turnout was counted 85 per cent in the Raiganj municipality of Sirajganj and the minimum voter turnout was counted in the Dagonbhuiyan municipality of Feni.


