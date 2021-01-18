People responding favourably to country’s dev: AL

Municipal elections are being held across the country phase by phase and the ruling party Awami League (AL) has taken lead in the last two phases of municipal polls. Decision makers and influential leaders of AL think that people are giving good response in favour of the ongoing development works of the government.

Although, BNP, one of the leading opposition parties, is continuously alleging that ruling AL captured most polling stations during municipality polls in the two previous elections.

However, AL is always denying BNP's allegation. It termed BNP's allegations as falsehood story.

In an instant reaction after the second phase of the municipal polls AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, "The people

have replied to BNP's falsehood about the polls by exercising their franchise in a huge number amid festivity and enthusiasm in the municipal elections."

"BNP is not getting any support in their evil attempts to make the country's election system questionable as the people don't believe in BNP's falsehood anymore," he added.

Regarding the comparatively increased turnouts and party's lead in the second phase elections senior AL leader and Presidium Member Kazi Zafarullah told the Daily Observer, "Last year politics was also affected by Covid-19 as like as people's lives. But, now the infection and death rate is remarkably decreasing and people are being hopeful about vaccine arrival on January 25. Political activities of the parties have also been increased. So, the voter turnout in last phase of municipal elections has increased."

"People literally keep trust on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. They voted for 'Boat' to keep pace in the ongoing development works," added Zafarullah while talking about the AL's majority in the municipal polls.

Regarding Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and BNP's falsehood about EVM AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim told this correspondent, "The faith of people on the government remains solid. They observed that if one goes to the polling centre and he can easily exercise his vote in EVM. People rejected BNP's falsehood about EVM. General voters found it as an easy, good and scientific method. Any kind of rumour didn't work regarding EVM."

"People saw that AL-led government performed boldly during the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic and the government will provide corona vaccine free of cost to the people. The visible development works of the government got praise of the countrymen. As a result, they voted AL nominated candidates for keeping continuity of country's development, he added.

Besides, AL leaders at different levels think that people have already become habituated to use digital technology but BNP's mentality stills remains in analog state and that is its politics. That is why BNP is opposing the system of EVM.







