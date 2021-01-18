AL sweeps mayoral posts

The ruling Awami League has secured 41 mayoral posts while four are elected uncontested in the second phase of the municipal polls held on Saturday.

Besides, BNP has secured four, Jatiya Party one, JSD 1 and independent gave secured eight mayor posts in the polls.

Elections to 60 municipalities in the second phase ended amid stray incidents of violence, irregularities, explosion of home-made bombs and

polls boycott.

Basurhat Upazila in Noakhali, Abdul Quader Mirza was elected unofficially bagging some 10,736 votes. His nearest rival, sitting Mayor Kamal Uddin Chowdhury, got 1,006 votes for the symbol of paddy.

The Jamaat-e-Islami candidate got 1,451 votes for the mobile phone symbol.

In Khagrachhari municipality, AL candidate Nirmolendu Chowdhury bagged 9,032 while his nearest Independent candidate Rafiqul Alam got 8,749 votes. BNP backed Ibrahim Khalil has got 4,308 votes.

In Mongla municipality, AL candidate Sheikh Abdur Rahman got 11,588 votes and defeated BNP's Zulfikar Ali who got 581.

In Birganj municipality, AL rebel candidate Mosharraf Hossain Babul got 3,993 defeating ruling AL candidate Nur Islam Noor who bagged 3,946 votes.

In Rajshahi's Arani Poruosava, AL rebel candidate Muktar Hossain defeated ruling Awami League's Shahiduzzaman Shahid. Muktar secured 5,902 votes to win the polls while his nearest rival Shahid got 4,310 votes.

In Bhabaniganj municipal of Rajshahi, AL candidate Abdul Malek Mondal won getting 7,399 votes while his rival candidate BNP's rebel Mamunur Rashid got 2,699 votes.

In Kakonhat, AL's AKM Ataur Rahman got 5,585 votes to win the polls defeating BNP's Hafizur Rahman, who got 5,122 votes.

In Santahar of Bogura Adamdighi, BNP candidate Tofazzal Hossain Bhuttu won the polls for third consecutive term getting 7,819 votes while his rival AL's Ashraful Islam Montu got 7,397 votes.

In Chandina of Cumilla, AL candidate Shawkat Hossain Bhuiya was elected mayor getting 9,451 votes while his rival independent candidate Shamim Hossain got 3,155 votes.

In Sunamganj municipality, AL candidate Nader Bakht secured his mayoral post for second consecutive tenure getting 21,686 votes while BNP's Murshed Alam got 5,870 votes contesting the polls.

In Swandip University, AL candidate Muktadir Maula Selim17,917 votes while BNP candidate got 711 votes.

In Monohordi municipality polls, AL candidate Aminur Rashid bagged 8,882 while his nearest 585 votes.

In Kendua municipality of Netrokona, AL candidate Abdul Gani has re-elected in the polls. Madanganj municipality of the district AL candidate Latifur Rahman bagged 9,455 votes while his nearest Independent candidate Tahmina Parveen Bithi got 5,073.

In Sariakandi municipal polls, AL candidate Matiur Rahman bagged 6,574 votes while his nearest independent candidate Alamgir Sahil Sumon got 2,474 votes.

In Sunamganj Chatak, AL candidate Abul Kalam got 12,823 votes and BNP's Nancy 9,908 votes in the polls.

In Bogura's Sherpur municipality BNP rebel mayoral candidate Jane Alam Khoka won the polls getting 8,769 votes while AL candidate Abdus Sattar got 4,681 votes.

In Jagannathpur of Sunamganj, BNP rebel candidate Akteruzzaman Akter Hossain got 8,378 votes to secure mayoral post while AL candidate outgoing mayor Mizanur Rashid Bhuiyan got 8,018 votes and BNP's Harunuzzaman got 817 votes.

In Magura municipality polls, AL candidate Md Khurshid Haider Tutul bagged 39,467 votes while his nearest Iqbal 6,073 votes. Islamic Andolan candidate Moshiur Rahman bagged 3,345 votes.

In Bandarban's Lama municipality polls, AL Zahirul Islam has won the polls bagging 9,405 votes. His nearest rival BNP candidate Mohammad Shaheen got 1,072 votes. Jatiya Party candidate ATM Shahidul Islam got 185 votes.

In Mymensingh's Fulbaria municipality polls, AL candidate Golam Kibria got 5,636 votes while his nearest rival Awami League's rebel candidate Md Golam Mostafa (Jack) got 4,426 votes.

In Muktagacha municipality polls, AL candidate Billal Hossain Sarkar got 16,320 votes while his nearest BNP candidate Shahidul Islam got 5,261 votes.

Birampur municipality of Dinajpur, AL candidate Akkas Ali got 15,359 votes. His nearest rival independent candidate Nuruzzaman Sarkar got 6,006 votes.

In Habiganj's Madhabpur municipality, BNP candidate Habibur Rahman Manik got 5,031 votes while his nearest rival, AL's rebel candidate Pankaj Kumar Saha, got 4,165 votes.

In Nabiganj municipality of the district, BNP candidate Sabbir Ahmed Chowdhury bagged 5,649 votes while his nearest rival AL candidate Golam Rasul Chowdhury Rahel got 5,465 votes. Independent candidate Mahbubul Alam Sumon got 2,619 votes.

The others winners of municipalities polls- In Dinajpur Sadar municipality, BNP candidate Jahangir Alam got 44,934 votes. In Kurigram's Nagisshari, independent Md Hossain Faku got 11,974 votes. In Sundarganj municipality of Gaibandha, Jatiya Party candidate Abdur Rashid Reza Sarkar 2,704 votes. In Gaibandha municipal, independent Motlubur Rahman got 12,398 votes.

In Nazipur of Naogaon, AL backed Rezaur Kabir Chowdhury 7,685 votes.

In Naldanga of Natore, AL's muniruzzaman Munir got 3,630 votes.

In Gopalpur of Natore, AL's Ruksana Murtaza Lilly got 6,578 votes.

In Gurudaspur pf Natore, AL's Shahnewaz Ali got 7,640 votes. In Sirajganj, ALs Syed Abdur Rab Mukta got 68,348 votes. In Ullapara of Sirajganj, AL's SM Nazrul Islam got 24,509 votes.

In Belcuchi of Sirajganj, independent Sajjadur Haque Reza got 18,387 votes. In Raiganj of Sirajganj, AL got Abdullah Al Pathan 8,920 votes.Iswardi of Pabna, AL's Ishak Ali Malitha got 28,582 votes. In Faridpur of Pabna, AL's Khandaker Kamruzzaman Mazed got 4,996 votes. iN Sathia of Pabna, AL's Mahabubul Alam hot 16,386 votes. In Gangni of Meherpur, Ahemd Ali of AL got 9,460 votes.

In Kushtia, AL's Anwar Ali got 66,082 votes. In Kumarkhali of Kushtia, AL Shamsuzzaman Orun got 10,110 votes. In Bheramara of Kushtia, JSD's Anwarul Kabir got 8,030. In Mirpur of Kushtia, AL's Enamul Haque got 10,420 votes.

In Shailakupa of Jhenaidah, AL's Kazi Ashraful Azam got 10,887, In Dhanbari of Tangail, independent Muniruzzaman Mukul got 8,963 votes. In Kendua of Netrokona, AL's Asadul Haque Bhuiyan got 9,176 votes. In Kishoreganj, AL's Parvez Mia 20,922 votes. In Kuliarchar of Kishoreganj, AL's Syed Hasan Sarwar got 13,243 votes. In Savar of Dhaka, Hazi Abdul Gani got 56,604 votes, In Boalmari of Faridpur, AL's Salim Reza got 9,239, In Shariatpur, AL's Parvez Rahman got 23,214 votes. Chatak of Sunamgaj, AL's Abul Kalam Chowdhury got 12,825 votes. In Kamalganj of Moulovibazar, AL's Jewel Ahmed got 5,257 votes. In Kulawara of Moulovibazar, AL's Shiparuddin Ahmed got 4,838 votes. In Daganbhuiyan of Feni, AL's Omar Faruk Khan got 8,234 votes and in Sreepur of Gazipur, AL's Anisur Rahman got 23,486 votes.





