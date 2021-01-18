Covid-19: 23 die, 569 infected in 24 hours

The country witnessed 23 more patients died from Covid-19 till 8:00am on Sunday, taking the country's death toll from the virus to 7,906, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 569 people tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total cases in the country to 527,632.

Besides, 681 patients were declared free of Covid-19, raising the total number of recoveries to 472,437 and the total recovery rate in the country at 89.54 per cent.

Meanwhile, a total of 13,446 samples were tested in 199 labs across the country in the last 24

hours. So far, 3,457,453 samples have been tested in the country. Infection rate was 4.23 per cent in the last 24 hours.

The first Covid-19 cases in the country were reported on 8 March last year while the first death was reported on 18 March.

Among Sunday's victims, 16 were men and seven were women. They all died while undergoing treatment in different hospitals across the country. Of them, 16 were in Dhaka division, two in Mymensingh, and one each in Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Rangpur divisions.

Among the total 7,906 fatalities, 4,384 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,448 in Chattogram, 451 in Rajshahi, 543 in Khulna, 240 in Barishal, 301 in Sylhet, 354 in Rangpur and 185 in Mymensingh division.

However, China was the world's first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province.

Some 2,032,445 people have died so far from the COVID-19 outbreak and there are currently 95,024,858 confirmed cases in 212 countries, according to Worldometer.











