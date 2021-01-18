CMP Commissioner vows to stop violence

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 17: Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Commissioner Saleh Muhammad Tanvir on Monday vowed to stop any kind of violence during the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) polls slated to be held on January 27 next.

In this connection, CMP Commissioner said he had taken several measures to maintain law and order situation in the city.

Talking to journalists on Sunday, CMP Boss said police patrol and the numbers of check posts had been increased in the city to thwart any untoward incident in the city.

He also said stern action would be taken against people involved in violence.

CMP Boss further said, "We are identifying the risky and vulnerable polling stations before the polls."

He disclosed that there were a total of 2477 legal arms in the city. "The Election Commission (EC) will issue directive to deposit those arms to the authorities concerned," Tanvir said.

"We will try our best to stop armed violence during the polls," he said adding that over 9000 members of law enforcing agency would be deployed in the CCC elections.

Meanwhile, tension is mounting in the port city,

Chattogram, over the rise in violence and clashes that had already killed two AL activists.

The victim was identified as Ashiqur Rahman Rohit,22, student of Omargani MES College, an activist of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).

He was stabbed by the opponent while he was campaigning for AL Mayor candidate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury on January 8 in Dewan bazar area.

Seriously injured Ashiq was admitted to CMCH where he succumbed to injuries on Friday morning.

Following the death of Ashiq, BCL activists blockaded Chawkbazar area around 11 am on Friday that continued for hours till police arrived there to restore the situation.

Earlier, one Awami League activist named Azgar Ali Babul, 55, a supporter of Nazrul Islam Bahadur, Awami League's councillor candidate for the Ward-28, was shot dead on January 12.

He was killed by the rebel candidate of Awami League and former councillor Abdul Kader.

Moreover, nearly 50 persons have so far been injured in several clashes during the election campaign in the last ten days.

On Saturday more than 20 polls campaigners were injured in a clash between the supporters of two opponent councillor candidates of Lakhan Bazar.

It is also reported that clashes are taking place every day in different areas of the city.

Meanwhile, the Awami League Mayor candidate, Rezaul Karim Chowdhury conducted his campaign at Reazuddin Bazar and Jahur Market areas on Sunday.

In his campaign he pledged to take a proper guideline to rehabilitate the hawkers of the city. He sought their blessings and vote for his symbol 'Boat' in the upcoming election.

BNP Mayor candidate Dr Shahadat Hussain too exchanged views with the people of Panchlaish and Mohra areas on Sunday.

He demanded recovery of illegal weapons from the terrorists in order to hold a free and fair election.



