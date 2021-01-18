Video
Monday, 18 January, 2021
Home Front Page

Two new stimulus packages of Tk 2,700cr approved

Published : Monday, 18 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Staff Correspondent

The government has approved two new stimulus packages of Tk 2,700 crore to boost the cottage, small and medium enterprises, and to develop the living standards of people at the grassroots level in the country.
The authority concerned will start process of the implementing packages immediately, said a press release issued by the Finance Ministry on Sunday.
The first stimulus package amounts to Tk 1,500 crore. Under the package, SME Foundation will get Tk 300 crore, Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) will get Tk 100 crore and Joyeeta Foundation will get Tk 50 crore, the release also said.
Besides, NGOs will get Tk 50 crore, Social Development Foundation will get Tk 300 crore, Palli Daridro Bimochon Foundation (PDBF) will get Tk 300 crore, Small Farmers Development Foundation will get Tk 100 crore and Bangladesh Palli Development Board will get Tk 300 crore, it also said.
The second stimulus package has been estimated at Tk 1,200 crore. All disadvantaged elderly people, widows and female divorcees of the country 150 upazilas will be brought under the package, which will be implemented in fiscal year 2021-2022.
The government so far approved 23 stimulus packages of total Tk 124,053 crore, which is 4.44 per cent of the country's GDP growth.


