Yet another woman stripped, assaulted in Noakhali

Noakhali, Jan 17: Another woman has been stripped and assaulted by miscreants in front of her children in Hatiya upazila of Noakhali district. A video clip of the incident went viral on the social media platforms.

The video footage shows a group of people torturing and dragging an undressed woman, pushed her into a room and then locked it. Another man was seen vandalising furniture of the house.

The 32-year-old victim alleges that 'local criminals' carried out the assault in front of her children after a failed attempt to rape her on January 1 in Adarsh village of Chandi Union No 2 in Hatiya Upazila.