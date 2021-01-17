Country must prepare for post-LDC challenges

The speakers at a webinar underscored the need for find out alternatives to face post-LDC challenges. They also said Bangladesh needs to adopt timely policies to be sustaining new situation by adopting new business strategies to remain competitive at global market.

They made the observation in a Webinar titled "LDC Graduation in 2024: challenges and opportunities" held on Saturday. The Department of Economics of Mawlana Bhashani university of Science and Technology (MBSTU) organized the event.

MBSTU Vice- Chancellor Professor Dr. Md. Alauddin was present as chief guest. Department chairman Dr. Md. Nazmus Sadekin presided over the webinar. Assisant professor of economics of the department Subroto Dey moderreted the program.

RAPID Chairman and Research Director of policy Research Institute ( PRI) Dr. M.A. Razzaque, Senior Research Fellow of BIDS- Dr. Nazneen Ahmed, Professor of the department of Economics of Dhaka University- Dr. Muhammad Shahadat Hossain Siddiquee spoke on the occasion.

MS Siddiqui, Md Mazadul Hoque, Managing Director of Sohagi International Ltd- Eng. ATM Iftekhar Hossain also spoke. Dr. M.A. Razzaque said export earnings would initially fall following LDC graduation. The country must prepare with response measures from now MS Siddiqui said legal problems must be addressed in terms of expanding trade and commerce worldwide. Bangladesh will face little problems after LDC Graduation if regional connectivity is expanded, said Md Mazadul Hoque. He also emphasize on joining Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership ( RCEP) block.







