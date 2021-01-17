

Global Islami Bank Ltd Managing Director Syed Habib Hasnat







Global Islami Bank Ltd Managing Director Syed Habib Hasnat along with Additional Managing Directors Md Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Directors Mohammad Shamsul Islam and Ataus Samad attend its Annual Managers' Conference-2021 held at Bank's Head Office through online on Saturday. All Divisional Heads and Branch Managers participated in the conference. The main purpose of the meeting was to review the current business position of the Branches and analyze the potential opportunities for future through proper utilization of human resources. photo: Bank