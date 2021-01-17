

IBBL newly appointed Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula





Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) newly appointed Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula along with IBBL former Managing Director and CEO Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Additional Managing Directors and other high officials paid tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreath at his grave at Tungipara, Gopalgonj recently. Later, they recited Sura Fatihah and took part in a special prayer. After that, the newly appointed CEO signed the visitor's book kept at Bangabandhu Bhaban, Tungipara. photo: Bank