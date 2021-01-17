|
Premier Bank opens 6 Islami banking window services
|
The Premier Bank Ltd has successfully inaugurated its Shahriah Based Islami Banking window services: Premier Bank Tijarah, at another 6 branches (Gulshan Avenue Branch, Shyamoli Branch, Rajshahi Branch, Rangpur Branch, Agrabad Branch and O. R. Nizam Road Branch) through Virtual Platform recently, says a press release.
In total, 14 Windows have become fully operational with rest 6 under process.
Advisor Muhammed Ali, Managing Director and CEO M. Reazul Karim, Additional Managing Director Golam Awlia announced the inauguration.
Senior Management of the Bank along with the 6 respective branch teams cut the ribbon in celebration of the programme.
All kinds of Islami banking facilities can be availed at Islami banking window services.