

Premier Bank opens 6 Islami banking window services

In total, 14 Windows have become fully operational with rest 6 under process.

Advisor Muhammed Ali, Managing Director and CEO M. Reazul Karim, Additional Managing Director Golam Awlia announced the inauguration.

Senior Management of the Bank along with the 6 respective branch teams cut the ribbon in celebration of the programme.

All kinds of Islami banking facilities can be availed at Islami banking window services.









