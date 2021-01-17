Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 January, 2021, 1:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Kakrail mother, son murder: 3 to walk gallows      
Home Business

‘Toyota to pay $180mn to settle US emissions violations’

Published : Sunday, 17 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

‘Toyota to pay $180mn to settle US emissions violations’

‘Toyota to pay $180mn to settle US emissions violations’

NEW YORK, Jan 14: Toyota will pay $180 million to settle charges it failed to comply with rules mandating that auto companies report problems with vehicle emissions to authorities, the US Department of Justice said on Thursday.
"Toyota pays the price for its misconduct with a $180 million civil penalty and agreement to injunctive relief to ensure that its violations will not be repeated," Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark said in a statement.
The Justice Department said that between 2005 and 2015, the Japanese automaker failed to file notices of emissions recalls or defects required by the US Clean Air Act.
Managers in Japan were aware of the non-compliance and the company only resumed filing in 2015, at which point some of the notices were eight years late, the Justice Department said.
"Toyota's conduct likely resulted in delayed or avoided recalls, with Toyota obtaining a significant economic benefit, pushing costs onto consumers and lengthening the time that unrepaired vehicles with emission-related defects remained on the road," the department said.
The fine is the largest-ever for violating the reporting requirements, and Toyota also agreed to following the rules in the future, the government said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Large US banks eye improving economy after rocky 2020
Airlines cull South Africa routes as virus flares
Emirates stops flights to three major Australian cities
UN agency warns of another bad year for airlines
Country must prepare for post-LDC challenges
RBI likely to propose stricter rules for shadow banks: Report
Global Islami Bank Ltd Managing Director Syed Habib Hasnat
IBBL newly appointed Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula


Latest News
AL wins 4 mayoral posts in Sirajganj
52 Indian health workers show adverse reaction
Yeafesh Osman’ wife dies; President,PM mourns
PM distributes National Film Award-2019
Kakrail mother, son murder: 3 to walk gallows
Transfers unlikely at Barcelona due to election dela: Koeman
COVID infects over 94.4 million people globally
Parliament goes into winter session Monday
BNP's hat -trick win in Santahar municipality
Biden inauguration: All 50 US states on alert for armed protests
Most Read News
2 cocktails exploded in Feni centre; Ansar man among 3 hurt
Prioritizing economic growth and environmental sustainability equally
Mayor, 12 councilor candidates boycott Mongla polls
Eight hurt in Sajek road accident
Journo assaulted by mayor's son while covering news
The Queen’s Gambit
Clash between two councilor candidates; One hacked
Young man 'kills self' falling off city building
Fair of ‘STEPS for Home E-commerce Entrepreneurs’ held
Quader's brother Mirza Quader wins Basurhat mayoral post
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft