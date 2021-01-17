C-19 pressures US retail sales; manufacturing shines

WASHINGTON, Jan 16: US retail sales fell for a third straight month in December as renewed measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 triggered job losses, further evidence that the wounded economy lost considerable speed at the end of 2020.

The downturn in sales reported by the Commerce Department on Friday is, however, unlikely to push the economy back into recession, with other data showing production at factories accelerating last month. There is also cautious optimism that nearly $900 billion in additional pandemic relief provided by the government at the end of December will offer a backstop.

The ebbing economic momentum, which appears to have spilled over into the new year, could persuade the US Congress to agree to President-elect Joe Biden's ambitious $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus plan, which includes bolstering the response to the virus and direct relief to households and small businesses.

"That should make Congress more willing to deal on Biden's wish list," said Steven Blitz, chief US economist at TS Lombard in New York. "Critical to Biden's story is that the virus itself is creating the downturn, not any fundamental problems with the economy, and this is what needs to be done to address it."

Retail sales dropped 0.7per cent last month. Data for November was revised down to show sales tumbling 1.4per cent instead of 1.1per cent as previously reported. Sales rose 2.9per cent on a year-on-year basis.

The monthly decline in sales was led by a 4.5per cent plunge at restaurants and bars after many authorities banned indoor dining over the holiday season. Online sales tumbled 5.8per cent. Receipts at electronics and appliance stores dropped 4.9per cent.

Consumers also cut back spending at sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument and book stores as well as beverage stores. That offset a 1.9per cent rebound in sales at

auto dealerships and a 2.4per cent increase in receipts at clothing stores. There were also gains in sales at building material stores as well as health and personal care outlets.

Excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, retail sales tumbled 1.9per cent last month after a downwardly revised 1.1per cent decline in November. These so-called core retail sales correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product. They were previously estimated to have decreased 0.5per cent in November.

"There were plenty of culprits ruining the holiday spirit, including a frightening health situation, rising layoffs, and a looming lapse in jobless benefits," said Lydia Boussour, a senior US economist at Oxford Economics in New York. "Biden's ambitious fiscal agenda could juice up household spending during the delicate vaccine rollout phase." -Reuters







