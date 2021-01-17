Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 January, 2021, 1:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Kakrail mother, son murder: 3 to walk gallows      
Home Business

Nagad to disburse 75pc of social safety net allowances

Published : Sunday, 17 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

The government will distribute 75 percent of the social safety net allowances through Nagad, the digital financial service provider of Bangladesh Post Office.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the disbursement of the allowances through Nagad at a programme at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre via video call from the Ganabhaban on Thursday.
Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed presided over the programme while State Minister for Social Welfare Md Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru was present as special guest.
Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus moderated the event and Social Welfare Secretary Mohammad Jainul Bari delivered the welcome speech.
The government distributes tens of billions of taka among the poor and the destitute under the social safety programmes every year.
Under the government to person (G-to-P) method, the government has already disbursed the funds among 1.237 million beneficiaries in 77 Upazilas under 21 districts through agent banking.
Nagad, one of the fastest growing digital financial service providers of the country, and another mobile financial service provider will disburse allowances among 7.613 million beneficiaries out of a total of 8.85 million.
In order to pay out the allowances, the government carried out demos in eight unions under eight divisions towards the end of last year.
Based on the demos, the government has decided to give out 75 percent of the allowances through Nagad in 40 districts.
Post and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar described the disbursement of social safety net allowances through mobile financial service firms, especially Nagad, as a "prominent example of the digitalisation of the financial industry".
Nagad is technologically so efficient that it can deliver all of the government's financial services to the people. I want to thank Nagad for making the government self-sufficient in at least one area," he said.
Nagad Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk said, "For us, this is a historic moment. We have always designed all of our services keeping in mind the country and the people of the country.
Minister Nuruzzaman described Nagad's services as "state-of-the-art technology". He hoped that the government's allowances will reach the right people within the shortest possible time under this process.
Secretary Bari described the programme as a "new chapter" in the disbursement of social safety net allowances.
The government will distribute the allowances under four programmes in the current fiscal year. It has set aside Tk 58.85 billion in the budget for the four programmes.
Under the schemes, Tk 29.4 billion has been allocated for 4.9 million elderlies eligible for old-age allowances. The allocation for 250,000 widows and destitute women stands at Tk 12.3 billion. Up to Tk 16.2 billion has been allocated for 1.8 million insolvent people with disabilities.
Besides them, the government will pay Tk 956.4 miliion in educational stipends to 100,000 physically challenged students.
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Large US banks eye improving economy after rocky 2020
Airlines cull South Africa routes as virus flares
Emirates stops flights to three major Australian cities
UN agency warns of another bad year for airlines
Country must prepare for post-LDC challenges
RBI likely to propose stricter rules for shadow banks: Report
Global Islami Bank Ltd Managing Director Syed Habib Hasnat
IBBL newly appointed Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula


Latest News
AL wins 4 mayoral posts in Sirajganj
52 Indian health workers show adverse reaction
Yeafesh Osman’ wife dies; President,PM mourns
PM distributes National Film Award-2019
Kakrail mother, son murder: 3 to walk gallows
Transfers unlikely at Barcelona due to election dela: Koeman
COVID infects over 94.4 million people globally
Parliament goes into winter session Monday
BNP's hat -trick win in Santahar municipality
Biden inauguration: All 50 US states on alert for armed protests
Most Read News
2 cocktails exploded in Feni centre; Ansar man among 3 hurt
Prioritizing economic growth and environmental sustainability equally
Mayor, 12 councilor candidates boycott Mongla polls
Eight hurt in Sajek road accident
Journo assaulted by mayor's son while covering news
The Queen’s Gambit
Clash between two councilor candidates; One hacked
Young man 'kills self' falling off city building
Fair of ‘STEPS for Home E-commerce Entrepreneurs’ held
Quader's brother Mirza Quader wins Basurhat mayoral post
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft